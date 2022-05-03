Is GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 8.41 million GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.34. With the company’s per share price at $6.04 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $166.70M. GTYH’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.94% off its 52-week high of $8.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the last value was 58.44% up since then. When we look at GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.95K.

Analysts gave the GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GTYH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) trade information

Instantly GTYH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 120.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.20 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.85%, with the 5-day performance at 120.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) is 87.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTYH’s forecast low is $6.30 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.3% for it to hit the projected low.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GTY Technology Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.53% over the past 6 months, a -66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.59 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $16.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.1 million and $13.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.30%.

GTYH Dividends

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.76% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares while 45.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.48%. There are 45.88% institutions holding the GTY Technology Holdings Inc. stock share, with Conifer Management, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.21% of the shares, roughly 5.88 million GTYH shares worth $44.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.91% or 2.25 million shares worth $16.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $10.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $6.03 million.