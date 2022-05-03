Is Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.13 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $123.58M. EOSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -923.47% off its 52-week high of $21.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 5.63% up since then. When we look at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Analysts gave the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EOSE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.47 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.68%, with the 5-day performance at -13.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -49.04% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EOSE’s forecast low is $10.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -557.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -369.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.81% over the past 6 months, a 8.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. will rise 82.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,078.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.37 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184k and $164k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,731.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,625.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.90%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.36% of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares while 54.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.16%. There are 54.47% institutions holding the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.51% of the shares, roughly 6.18 million EOSE shares worth $86.68 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.75% or 2.55 million shares worth $35.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $18.42 million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $10.1 million.