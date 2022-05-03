Is ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.51 changing hands around $0.1 or 1.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $780.05M. ARR’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.24% off its 52-week high of $12.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.14, which suggests the last value was 4.93% up since then. When we look at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Analysts gave the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ARR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Instantly ARR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.65 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.46%, with the 5-day performance at -0.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is -11.79% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARR’s forecast low is $7.50 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.13% for it to hit the projected low.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.56% over the past 6 months, a 12.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will rise 19.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $22.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.42 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2022 estimates are for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. earnings to increase by 101.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.36% per year.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 20 and July 25. The 16.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 16.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares while 49.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.24%. There are 49.66% institutions holding the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.54% of the shares, roughly 15.88 million ARR shares worth $155.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 9.49 million shares worth $93.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.32 million shares estimated at $59.27 million under it, the former controlled 6.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $25.05 million.