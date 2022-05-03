Investor Confidence Inclines As Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Shares Gain $0.17

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at $0.17 or 15.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.22M. ENSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1248.03% off its 52-week high of $17.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 31.5% up since then. When we look at Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 772.51K.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 15.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.98%, with the 5-day performance at 22.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is 11.40% up.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.27% over the past 6 months, a 43.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.1 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 978.50%.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.16% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares while 13.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.40%. There are 13.92% institutions holding the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock share, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.15% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million ENSC shares worth $11.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 0.3 million shares worth $1.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.97 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 90901.0 shares worth around $0.43 million.