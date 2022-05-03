Investor Confidence Declines As NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Shares Lose -$4.11

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $172.89 changed hands at -$4.11 or -2.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.20B. NXPI’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.76% off its 52-week high of $239.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $164.75, which suggests the last value was 4.71% up since then. When we look at NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Analysts gave the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended NXPI as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.18.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

Instantly NXPI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 179.43 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.29%, with the 5-day performance at 2.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is -4.37% down.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NXP Semiconductors N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.88% over the past 6 months, a 27.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 35.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NXP Semiconductors N.V. will rise 30.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.15 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.24 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.80%. The 2022 estimates are for NXP Semiconductors N.V. earnings to increase by 73.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.05% per year.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 25. The 1.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.25. It is important to note, however, that the 1.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares while 93.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.17%. There are 93.86% institutions holding the NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.89% of the shares, roughly 23.34 million NXPI shares worth $5.32 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.44% or 19.54 million shares worth $4.45 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 5.63 million shares estimated at $1.28 billion under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 3.69 million shares worth around $701.46 million.