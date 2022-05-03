Investing In New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.81. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.32 changing hands around $0.11 or 3.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.25B. NYMTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -48.49% off its 52-week high of $4.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.09, which suggests the last value was 6.93% up since then. When we look at New York Mortgage Trust Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.70 million.

Analysts gave the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NYMT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

Instantly NYMT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.34 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 3.27% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.71%, with the 5-day performance at -1.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is -12.05% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NYMTâ€™s forecast low is $3.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -80.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.42% for it to hit the projected low.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -26.88% over the past 6 months, a -2.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. will fall -36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.92 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that New York Mortgage Trust Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $37.37 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.34 million and $31.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.40%. The 2022 estimates are for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings to increase by 142.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.59% per year.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03. The 12.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 12.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.09% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares while 56.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.36%. There are 56.74% institutions holding the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 17.80% of the shares, roughly 67.85 million NYMT shares worth $252.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.48% or 24.7 million shares worth $91.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.65 million shares estimated at $99.94 million under it, the former controlled 6.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 10.8 million shares worth around $40.19 million.