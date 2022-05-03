Investing In MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 6.48 million MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at $0.19 or 11.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $144.65M. MDVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -688.65% off its 52-week high of $14.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 57.3% up since then. When we look at MedAvail Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.13 million.

Analysts gave the MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MDVL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MedAvail Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) trade information

Instantly MDVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4800 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 11.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.14%, with the 5-day performance at -22.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) is 90.51% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDVL’s forecast low is $2.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -332.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.11% for it to hit the projected low.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MedAvail Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.17% over the past 6 months, a 40.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MedAvail Holdings Inc will rise 49.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -24.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.38 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that MedAvail Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $7.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.86 million and $3.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 102.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.90%. The 2022 estimates are for MedAvail Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 19.30%.

MDVL Dividends

MedAvail Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of MedAvail Holdings Inc shares while 85.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.58%. There are 85.53% institutions holding the MedAvail Holdings Inc stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 33.72% of the shares, roughly 11.08 million MDVL shares worth $15.51 million.

ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.83% or 3.89 million shares worth $5.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.63 million shares estimated at $0.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.38 million.