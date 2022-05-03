Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $75.46 changed hands at -$1.12 or -1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.11B. IPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.3% off its 52-week high of $121.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.82, which suggests the last value was 69.76% up since then. When we look at Intrepid Potash Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 592.90K.

Analysts gave the Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IPI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Intrepid Potash Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) trade information

Instantly IPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 93.20 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 76.60%, with the 5-day performance at -15.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) is -8.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IPI’s forecast low is $65.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 7.24% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intrepid Potash Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.92% over the past 6 months, a 331.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intrepid Potash Inc. will rise 2,140.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 627.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.33 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Intrepid Potash Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $75.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.44 million and $58.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Intrepid Potash Inc. earnings to increase by 992.70%.

IPI Dividends

Intrepid Potash Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.92% of Intrepid Potash Inc. shares while 38.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.40%. There are 38.12% institutions holding the Intrepid Potash Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.63% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million IPI shares worth $27.53 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.64% or 0.62 million shares worth $19.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $8.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $11.46 million.