Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) Shares Declined By -38.03% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.78 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $135.32M. IKNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -600.79% off its 52-week high of $26.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was 0.79% up since then. When we look at Ikena Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 148.35K.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) trade information

Instantly IKNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.77 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -2.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.86%, with the 5-day performance at -35.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) is -38.03% down.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ikena Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.84% over the past 6 months, a -53.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.79 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ikena Oncology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $11.28 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 224.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Ikena Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 4.70%.

IKNA Dividends

Ikena Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of Ikena Oncology Inc. shares while 100.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.13%. There are 100.72% institutions holding the Ikena Oncology Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 25.48% of the shares, roughly 9.15 million IKNA shares worth $114.73 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.16% or 4.72 million shares worth $59.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $12.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $9.58 million.