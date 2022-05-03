Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 5.27 million Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.63. With the company’s per share price at $3.70 changed hands at $0.14 or 3.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $875.20M. HUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -347.84% off its 52-week high of $16.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 14.86% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.42 million.

Analysts gave the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HUT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.98 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 3.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.87%, with the 5-day performance at -5.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -32.97% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUT’s forecast low is $9.48 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -413.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -156.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hut 8 Mining Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.39% over the past 6 months, a 1,700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Hut 8 Mining Corp. earnings to decrease by -368.30%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.03% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares while 20.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.84%. There are 20.42% institutions holding the Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.89% of the shares, roughly 3.16 million HUT shares worth $26.51 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.68% or 2.8 million shares worth $23.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. With 5.37 million shares estimated at $71.91 million under it, the former controlled 3.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $14.77 million.