Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Gain 2.16%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.57 changing hands around $0.73 or 2.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.48B. HWM’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.94% off its 52-week high of $37.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.41, which suggests the last value was 20.71% up since then. When we look at Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Instantly HWM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 35.21 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.31%, with the 5-day performance at -2.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is -5.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Howmet Aerospace Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.98% over the past 6 months, a 36.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Howmet Aerospace Inc. will rise 38.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.31 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.24 billion and $1.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings to increase by 23.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.25% per year.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07. The 0.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.65% of Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares while 93.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.79%. There are 93.18% institutions holding the Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.65% of the shares, roughly 41.23 million HWM shares worth $1.31 billion.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.61% or 41.06 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 10.91 million shares estimated at $340.39 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 9.63 million shares worth around $300.47 million.