Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.09M. HOTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -340.0% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 4.0% up since then. When we look at Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

Analysts gave the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HOTH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Instantly HOTH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6289 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.47%, with the 5-day performance at -16.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is -27.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 87850.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HOTH’s forecast low is $2.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -500.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. will fall -250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.20% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.10%.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.56% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares while 10.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.75%. There are 10.75% institutions holding the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.96% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million HOTH shares worth $0.47 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $0.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.1 million.