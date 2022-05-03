HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 8.87 million HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.28. With the company’s per share price at $1.51 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $862.36M. HIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -270.86% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 3.31% up since then. When we look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.06 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.80%, with the 5-day performance at -10.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is -29.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.34% over the past 6 months, a 166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.38% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares while 10.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.38%. There are 10.19% institutions holding the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.04% of the shares, roughly 12.46 million HIVE shares worth $32.89 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 3.75 million shares worth $9.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. With 15.44 million shares estimated at $58.22 million under it, the former controlled 3.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $6.68 million.