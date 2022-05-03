Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.32 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.63B. HIMX’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.62% off its 52-week high of $17.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.53, which suggests the last value was 8.48% up since then. When we look at Himax Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Instantly HIMX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.40 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.96%, with the 5-day performance at 5.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is -14.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.51 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Himax Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 819.10%.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 2.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.27. It is important to note, however, that the 2.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares while 28.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.17%. There are 28.17% institutions holding the Himax Technologies Inc. stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.11% of the shares, roughly 8.9 million HIMX shares worth $94.94 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.56% or 6.2 million shares worth $66.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $19.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $6.34 million.