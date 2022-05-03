Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) Shares Are Down -0.37% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 1.53 million Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $147.05 changed hands at -$8.36 or -5.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.05B. HLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.24% off its 52-week high of $167.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $114.70, which suggests the last value was 22.0% up since then. When we look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) trade information

Instantly HLT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 162.55 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -5.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is 2.42% up.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.96% over the past 6 months, a 90.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will rise 900.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4,100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.84 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.8 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $890 million and $1.1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 106.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 75.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 156.50%.

HLT Dividends

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.88% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares while 99.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.28%. There are 99.38% institutions holding the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.99% of the shares, roughly 25.05 million HLT shares worth $3.31 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 21.83 million shares worth $2.88 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.89 million shares estimated at $1.17 billion under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 7.87 million shares worth around $1.04 billion.