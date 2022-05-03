Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 6.79 million Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.01 changed hands at -$1.87 or -11.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.04B. HAYW’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.87% off its 52-week high of $28.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.38, which suggests the last value was -2.47% down since then. When we look at Hayward Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HAYW as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Instantly HAYW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.89 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -11.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.65%, with the 5-day performance at 1.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is 1.56% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HAYW’s forecast low is $18.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hayward Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.21% over the past 6 months, a 59.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $364.41 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Hayward Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $383.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hayward Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 215.10%.

HAYW Dividends

Hayward Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 27.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.61% of Hayward Holdings Inc. shares while 100.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.69%. There are 100.08% institutions holding the Hayward Holdings Inc. stock share, with CCMP Capital GP, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 30.83% of the shares, roughly 71.54 million HAYW shares worth $1.59 billion.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.90% or 6.74 million shares worth $149.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 4.51 million shares estimated at $100.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 3.32 million shares worth around $73.95 million.