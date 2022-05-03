Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.56 changed hands at -$2.72 or -26.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $848.72M. HSC’s current price is a discount, trading about -213.89% off its 52-week high of $23.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.01, which suggests the last value was -32.41% down since then. When we look at Harsco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 504.50K.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) trade information

Instantly HSC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.80 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -26.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.48%, with the 5-day performance at -5.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) is -16.01% down.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harsco Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.88% over the past 6 months, a -20.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harsco Corporation will fall -73.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $447.13 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Harsco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $473.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $528.86 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Harsco Corporation earnings to increase by 144.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

HSC Dividends

Harsco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.85% of Harsco Corporation shares while 101.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.62%. There are 101.70% institutions holding the Harsco Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.07% of the shares, roughly 12.73 million HSC shares worth $212.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.71% or 8.48 million shares worth $141.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.56 million shares estimated at $87.33 million under it, the former controlled 7.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $37.35 million.