Global Cord Blood Corporation Is Forecast To Drop -512.24% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.77 million Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s per share price at $2.45 changed hands at -$0.98 or -28.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $296.94M. CO’s last price was a discount, traded about -157.55% off its 52-week high of $6.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.37, which suggests the last value was -37.55% down since then. When we look at Global Cord Blood Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 153.47K.

Analysts gave the Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) trade information

Instantly CO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.70 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -28.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.53%, with the 5-day performance at -31.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) is -36.36% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CO’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -512.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -512.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.02 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Global Cord Blood Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2018 will be $39.49 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings to increase by 8.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

CO Dividends

Global Cord Blood Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.60% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares while 15.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.29%. There are 15.70% institutions holding the Global Cord Blood Corporation stock share, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.39% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million CO shares worth $12.17 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.38% or 2.89 million shares worth $12.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Parametric International Equity Fund and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. With 29600.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 18571.0 shares worth around $77812.0.