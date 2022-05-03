FLEX Stock Forecast 2022: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Is Weak With A -69.0% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.16 changing hands around $0.58 or 3.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.89B. FLEX’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.64% off its 52-week high of $19.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.88, which suggests the last value was 13.29% up since then. When we look at Flex Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.32 million.

Analysts gave the Flex Ltd. (FLEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FLEX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Flex Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Instantly FLEX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.20 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 3.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.55%, with the 5-day performance at -1.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is -10.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FLEX’s forecast low is $21.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flex Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.89% over the past 6 months, a 19.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.6 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Flex Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.7 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Flex Ltd. earnings to increase by 604.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.45% per year.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of Flex Ltd. shares while 99.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.53%. There are 99.81% institutions holding the Flex Ltd. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.86% of the shares, roughly 55.02 million FLEX shares worth $1.01 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.14% or 47.06 million shares worth $862.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. With 18.02 million shares estimated at $330.28 million under it, the former controlled 3.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held about 3.43% of the shares, roughly 15.92 million shares worth around $291.88 million.