EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.38 million EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.18 changed hands at $0.12 or 1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.57B. EVGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.4% off its 52-week high of $19.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.00, which suggests the last value was 23.75% up since then. When we look at EVgo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.32 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.65%, with the 5-day performance at -10.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is -28.62% down.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EVgo Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.50% over the past 6 months, a -27.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.13 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that EVgo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $10.77 million.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of EVgo Inc. shares while 42.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.72%. There are 42.62% institutions holding the EVgo Inc. stock share, with Pictet Asset Management SA the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.81% of the shares, roughly 3.99 million EVGO shares worth $39.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.86% or 2.65 million shares worth $26.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. With 3.01 million shares estimated at $37.66 million under it, the former controlled 4.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $10.74 million.