Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 2.73 million Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.13. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $8.00 changing hands around $0.17 or 2.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.57B. ETRNâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -44.0% off its 52-week high of $11.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.87, which suggests the last value was 26.62% up since then. When we look at Equitrans Midstream Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.56 million.

Analysts gave the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ETRN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Equitrans Midstream Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Instantly ETRN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.32 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 2.17% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.27%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is -7.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ETRNâ€™s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -25.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equitrans Midstream Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -24.05% over the past 6 months, a 44.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Equitrans Midstream Corporation will fall -48.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $356.91 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Equitrans Midstream Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $387.59 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $367.12 million and $378.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Equitrans Midstream Corporation earnings to decrease by -413.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.60% per year.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 7.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 7.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.07% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares while 89.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.29%. There are 89.06% institutions holding the Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.83% of the shares, roughly 46.84 million ETRN shares worth $475.0 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.51% or 45.44 million shares worth $460.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 18.87 million shares estimated at $194.58 million under it, the former controlled 4.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 3.08% of the shares, roughly 13.32 million shares worth around $135.04 million.