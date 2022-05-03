Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.05 changing hands around $0.62 or 1.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $89.82B. ENB’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.65% off its 52-week high of $47.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.21, which suggests the last value was 17.8% up since then. When we look at Enbridge Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 million.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Instantly ENB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 44.87 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.13%, with the 5-day performance at -1.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is -5.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enbridge Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.75% over the past 6 months, a 8.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.85 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enbridge Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $11.1 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Enbridge Inc. earnings to increase by 94.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.25% per year.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 10 and February 14. The 6.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.69. It is important to note, however, that the 6.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.07 per year.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Enbridge Inc. shares while 53.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.88%. There are 53.80% institutions holding the Enbridge Inc. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.99% of the shares, roughly 161.87 million ENB shares worth $6.44 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.75% or 75.96 million shares worth $3.02 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 33.66 million shares estimated at $1.41 billion under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 25.75 million shares worth around $1.01 billion.