Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.35 changing hands around $0.38 or 3.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.07B. ERJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.93% off its 52-week high of $19.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.08, which suggests the last value was 11.19% up since then. When we look at Embraer S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Analysts gave the Embraer S.A. (ERJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ERJ as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Embraer S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Instantly ERJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.85 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.20%, with the 5-day performance at -4.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is -13.01% down.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Embraer S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.36% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Embraer S.A. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -116.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $869.79 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Embraer S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $784.48 million and $1.13 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Embraer S.A. earnings to increase by 92.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.08% per year.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Embraer S.A. shares while 39.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.80%. There are 39.80% institutions holding the Embraer S.A. stock share, with Brandes Investment Partners L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.20% of the shares, roughly 18.89 million ERJ shares worth $335.26 million.

American Century Companies, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.53% or 4.68 million shares worth $82.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $47.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $37.83 million.