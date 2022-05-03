Eaton Corporation plc (ETN): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $147.83 changing hands around $1.33 or 0.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.69B. ETN’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.87% off its 52-week high of $175.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $139.12, which suggests the last value was 5.89% up since then. When we look at Eaton Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) trade information

Instantly ETN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 150.96 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is -3.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eaton Corporation plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.08% over the past 6 months, a 12.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eaton Corporation plc will rise 34.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.92 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Eaton Corporation plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.69 billion and $4.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Eaton Corporation plc earnings to increase by 53.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.61% per year.

ETN Dividends

Eaton Corporation plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04. The 2.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.91 per year.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of Eaton Corporation plc shares while 82.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.94%. There are 82.77% institutions holding the Eaton Corporation plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.50% of the shares, roughly 33.87 million ETN shares worth $5.06 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.65% or 26.51 million shares worth $4.58 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 11.26 million shares estimated at $1.68 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 8.37 million shares worth around $1.25 billion.