Earthstone Energy Inc.’s (NYSE: ESTE) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $13.52 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.54B. ESTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.14% off its 52-week high of $17.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.94, which suggests the last value was 48.67% up since then. When we look at Earthstone Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 941.85K.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Instantly ESTE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.42 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is 7.05% up.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Earthstone Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.20% over the past 6 months, a 169.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Earthstone Energy Inc. will rise 277.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 252.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 165.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $112.86 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Earthstone Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $168.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.67 million and $75.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 207.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 123.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Earthstone Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 256.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.09% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares while 72.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.47%. There are 72.52% institutions holding the Earthstone Energy Inc. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 24.83% of the shares, roughly 13.24 million ESTE shares worth $121.79 million.

William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 1.75 million shares worth $16.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. With 1.17 million shares estimated at $10.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $7.39 million.