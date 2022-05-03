E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 2.37 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.14M. EJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -15169.81% off its 52-week high of $80.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 7.55% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5890 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.19%, with the 5-day performance at -8.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -26.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 32.90%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 2.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.96%. There are 2.43% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.50% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million EJH shares worth $0.8 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021.