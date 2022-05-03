Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ: DGNU): Don’t Ditch DGNU Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.80 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $530.28M. DGNU’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.96% off its 52-week high of $10.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.70, which suggests the last value was 1.02% up since then. When we look at Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 229.23K.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) trade information

Instantly DGNU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.85 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) is 0.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

DGNU Dividends

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III shares while 92.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.99%. There are 92.99% institutions holding the Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock share, with Maverick Capital Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.97% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million DGNU shares worth $29.4 million.

Soroban Capital Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.64% or 2.0 million shares worth $19.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $2.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 52306.0 shares worth around $0.52 million.