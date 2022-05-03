Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 2.31 million Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.01. With the company’s per share price at $4.10 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $333.90M. DBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -274.39% off its 52-week high of $15.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.99, which suggests the last value was 2.68% up since then. When we look at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

Instantly DBD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.14 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.70%, with the 5-day performance at -21.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is -39.08% down.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.44% over the past 6 months, a 126.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated will rise 29.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $987.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.11 billion and $941.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated earnings to increase by 71.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.87% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares while 83.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.93%. There are 83.77% institutions holding the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.01% of the shares, roughly 10.98 million DBD shares worth $110.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.62% or 7.54 million shares worth $76.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.93 million shares estimated at $44.4 million under it, the former controlled 6.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $21.24 million.