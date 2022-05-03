DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.05 million DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $9.49 changed hands at $0.94 or 10.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $288.21M. DMTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -409.17% off its 52-week high of $48.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.10, which suggests the last value was 14.65% up since then. When we look at DermTech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 622.75K.

Analysts gave the DermTech Inc. (DMTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DMTK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DermTech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.72.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

Instantly DMTK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.98 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 10.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.94%, with the 5-day performance at -4.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) is -35.35% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DMTK’s forecast low is $20.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -405.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -110.75% for it to hit the projected low.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DermTech Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.30% over the past 6 months, a -31.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DermTech Inc. will fall -53.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 105.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.43 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that DermTech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.12 million and $2.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 74.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for DermTech Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.20%.

DMTK Dividends

DermTech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.21% of DermTech Inc. shares while 72.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.39%. There are 72.98% institutions holding the DermTech Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.49% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million DMTK shares worth $100.14 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 2.03 million shares worth $65.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1.59 million shares estimated at $32.01 million under it, the former controlled 5.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $18.17 million.