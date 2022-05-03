Could WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 1.47 million WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $51.10 changing hands around $1.11 or 2.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.28B. WRK’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.39% off its 52-week high of $62.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.78, which suggests the last value was 20.2% up since then. When we look at WestRock Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Analysts gave the WestRock Company (WRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended WRK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WestRock Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) trade information

Instantly WRK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 51.30 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.69%, with the 5-day performance at 0.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is 6.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WRK’s forecast low is $42.00 with $74.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.81% for it to hit the projected low.

WestRock Company (WRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WestRock Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.93% over the past 6 months, a 41.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WestRock Company will rise 4.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.95 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that WestRock Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.41 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.90%. The 2022 estimates are for WestRock Company earnings to increase by 217.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.77% per year.

WRK Dividends

WestRock Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31. The 2.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.43 per year.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.23% of WestRock Company shares while 88.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.56%. There are 88.45% institutions holding the WestRock Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.54% of the shares, roughly 30.37 million WRK shares worth $1.35 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.03% or 21.14 million shares worth $937.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Value Equity Trust. With 13.09 million shares estimated at $652.4 million under it, the former controlled 4.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Value Equity Trust held about 3.65% of the shares, roughly 9.59 million shares worth around $478.12 million.