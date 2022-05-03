Could Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $31.34 changed hands at $2.5 or 8.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.81B. TWST’s last price was a discount, traded about -346.68% off its 52-week high of $139.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.38, which suggests the last value was 9.44% up since then. When we look at Twist Bioscience Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 891.23K.

Analysts gave the Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TWST as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.06.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Instantly TWST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.64 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 8.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.50%, with the 5-day performance at -8.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is -36.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWST’s forecast low is $52.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -123.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -65.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twist Bioscience Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.62% over the past 6 months, a -57.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twist Bioscience Corporation will fall -47.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -48.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.35 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Twist Bioscience Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $45.13 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Twist Bioscience Corporation earnings to increase by 11.70%.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.03% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares while 90.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.79%. There are 90.92% institutions holding the Twist Bioscience Corporation stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.89% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million TWST shares worth $350.01 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.52% or 4.33 million shares worth $335.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 2.52 million shares estimated at $241.03 million under it, the former controlled 4.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 3.82% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $150.31 million.