Could Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $99.32 changing hands around $2.19 or 2.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.40B. FISV’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.62% off its 52-week high of $121.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $89.91, which suggests the last value was 9.47% up since then. When we look at Fiserv Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Analysts gave the Fiserv Inc. (FISV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended FISV as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fiserv Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.56.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) trade information

Instantly FISV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 105.26 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 2.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.42%, with the 5-day performance at -0.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is -4.21% down.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fiserv Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.38% over the past 6 months, a 16.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fiserv Inc. will rise 13.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.09 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Fiserv Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.73 billion and $3.96 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Fiserv Inc. earnings to increase by 41.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.29% per year.

FISV Dividends

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 29.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of Fiserv Inc. shares while 94.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.39%. There are 94.95% institutions holding the Fiserv Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.29% of the shares, roughly 47.54 million FISV shares worth $4.93 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.88% or 44.83 million shares worth $4.65 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.49 million shares estimated at $2.33 billion under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 16.89 million shares worth around $1.75 billion.