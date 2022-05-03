CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 2.64 million CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at -$0.03 or -17.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.21M. CTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -1585.71% off its 52-week high of $2.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was -21.43% down since then. When we look at CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.09 million.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

Instantly CTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2299 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -17.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.03%, with the 5-day performance at -26.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) is -44.45% down.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -87.29% over the past 6 months, a 126.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. will rise 103.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 105.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.44 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.60%. The 2022 estimates are for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. earnings to increase by 70.00%.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.83% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares while 3.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.92%. There are 3.77% institutions holding the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock share, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.50% of the shares, roughly 2.12 million CTK shares worth $1.3 million.

Qualcomm Inc/DE holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.74% or 1.06 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares.