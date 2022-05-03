Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPUH) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.81 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.06B. CPUH’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.94% off its 52-week high of $10.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.62, which suggests the last value was 1.94% up since then. When we look at Compute Health Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 274.96K.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) trade information

Instantly CPUH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.83 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.82%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CPUH Dividends

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. shares while 57.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.19%. There are 57.19% institutions holding the Compute Health Acquisition Corp. stock share, with HGC Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.14% of the shares, roughly 6.16 million CPUH shares worth $60.19 million.

SB Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.64% or 4.0 million shares worth $39.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $4.54 million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $3.42 million.