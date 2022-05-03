Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 2.52 million Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.54 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.52B. COMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -250.0% off its 52-week high of $19.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.39, which suggests the last value was 2.71% up since then. When we look at Compass Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Analysts gave the Compass Inc. (COMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended COMP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Compass Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.91 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.05%, with the 5-day performance at -3.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is -29.52% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COMP’s forecast low is $10.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -152.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -80.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compass Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.71% over the past 6 months, a 42.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.61 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Compass Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.23 billion and $1.11 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Compass Inc. earnings to decrease by -116.80%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.13% of Compass Inc. shares while 60.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.70%. There are 60.09% institutions holding the Compass Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 33.55% of the shares, roughly 132.37 million COMP shares worth $1.76 billion.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.52% or 33.6 million shares worth $445.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. With 3.11 million shares estimated at $40.71 million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $38.62 million.