Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 6.22 million Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $121.34 changed hands at $8.63 or 7.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.31B. COIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -204.02% off its 52-week high of $368.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $112.14, which suggests the last value was 7.58% up since then. When we look at Coinbase Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.50 million.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 136.77 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 7.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.92%, with the 5-day performance at -10.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is -36.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coinbase Global Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.01% over the past 6 months, a -89.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.86 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Coinbase Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.74 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.20%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares while 35.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.98%. There are 35.33% institutions holding the Coinbase Global Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.50% of the shares, roughly 6.99 million COIN shares worth $1.59 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.53% or 5.48 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $1.26 billion under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $824.91 million.