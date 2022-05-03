Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.97 changed hands at $0.55 or 1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.83B. YOU’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.14% off its 52-week high of $65.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.79, which suggests the last value was 39.33% up since then. When we look at Clear Secure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 928.26K.

Analysts gave the Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YOU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clear Secure Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Instantly YOU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.61 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is 15.22% up.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clear Secure Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.70% over the past 6 months, a -82.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.12 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Clear Secure Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $83.33 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Clear Secure Inc. earnings to decrease by -277.30%.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.85% of Clear Secure Inc. shares while 83.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 166.32%. There are 83.42% institutions holding the Clear Secure Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 28.67% of the shares, roughly 21.29 million YOU shares worth $667.9 million.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.50% or 9.29 million shares worth $291.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 12.54 million shares estimated at $393.47 million under it, the former controlled 16.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $70.15 million.