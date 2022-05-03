Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $86.67 changing hands around $3.91 or 4.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.14B. CHK’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.62% off its 52-week high of $97.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.66, which suggests the last value was 48.47% up since then. When we look at Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Instantly CHK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 86.95 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 4.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.43%, with the 5-day performance at -1.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is -4.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.55 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.64 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.76 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 120.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Chesapeake Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 105.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.10% per year.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28. The 2.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.75. It is important to note, however, that the 2.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 121.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.39%. There are 121.33% institutions holding the Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.20% of the shares, roughly 11.94 million CHK shares worth $735.33 million.

Prudential Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.07% or 11.79 million shares worth $726.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and PGIM High Yield Fd. With 5.0 million shares estimated at $307.95 million under it, the former controlled 4.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM High Yield Fd held about 4.16% of the shares, roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $310.86 million.