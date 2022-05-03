Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.48. With the company’s per share price at $16.25 changed hands at -$0.62 or -3.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. CENX’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.83% off its 52-week high of $30.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.39, which suggests the last value was 36.06% up since then. When we look at Century Aluminum Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Instantly CENX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.45 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -3.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.87%, with the 5-day performance at -19.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is -38.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.69 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Century Aluminum Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.01% over the past 6 months, a 756.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Century Aluminum Company will rise 143.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 270.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $699.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $389.1 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Century Aluminum Company earnings to decrease by -34.50%.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.99% of Century Aluminum Company shares while 57.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.62%. There are 57.48% institutions holding the Century Aluminum Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.12% of the shares, roughly 8.22 million CENX shares worth $110.56 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.85% or 6.18 million shares worth $83.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4.6 million shares estimated at $61.88 million under it, the former controlled 5.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 3.79% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million shares worth around $45.14 million.