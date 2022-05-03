CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $54.46 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.35B. CDK’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.88% off its 52-week high of $54.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.53, which suggests the last value was 29.25% up since then. When we look at CDK Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the CDK Global Inc. (CDK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CDK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CDK Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) trade information

Instantly CDK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 54.51 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) is 11.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CDK’s forecast low is $48.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 11.86% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.86% for it to hit the projected low.

CDK Global Inc. (CDK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CDK Global Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.93% over the past 6 months, a 13.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CDK Global Inc. will rise 8.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $436.05 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CDK Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $460.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $406.3 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.50%. The 2022 estimates are for CDK Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CDK Dividends

CDK Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 1.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.13 per year.

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of CDK Global Inc. shares while 92.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.48%. There are 92.02% institutions holding the CDK Global Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.75% of the shares, roughly 18.64 million CDK shares worth $793.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 11.33 million shares worth $482.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.42 million shares estimated at $148.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $143.95 million.