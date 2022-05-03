Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $102.31 changing hands around $12.19 or 13.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.03B. CTLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.42% off its 52-week high of $142.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $86.34, which suggests the last value was 15.61% up since then. When we look at Catalent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the Catalent Inc. (CTLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CTLT as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Catalent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.83.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) trade information

Instantly CTLT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 103.24 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 13.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.61%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is -18.74% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $146.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CTLT’s forecast low is $110.00 with $160.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Catalent Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.63% over the past 6 months, a 23.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Catalent Inc. will rise 31.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.15 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Catalent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.2 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Catalent Inc. earnings to increase by 174.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.80% per year.

CTLT Dividends

Catalent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Catalent Inc. shares while 99.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.57%. There are 99.29% institutions holding the Catalent Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.91% of the shares, roughly 18.68 million CTLT shares worth $2.49 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.66% or 18.24 million shares worth $2.43 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.24 million shares estimated at $963.92 million under it, the former controlled 4.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 4.81 million shares worth around $640.22 million.