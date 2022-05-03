Can Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.94 million Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $89.74 changed hands at -$0.38 or -0.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.55B. WELL’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.8% off its 52-week high of $99.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.74, which suggests the last value was 21.17% up since then. When we look at Welltower Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) trade information

Instantly WELL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 95.62 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.07%, with the 5-day performance at -5.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is -6.26% down.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Welltower Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.09% over the past 6 months, a 10.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Welltower Inc. will fall -61.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.21 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Welltower Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.12 billion and $1.09 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Welltower Inc. earnings to increase by 189.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

WELL Dividends

Welltower Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02. The 2.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Welltower Inc. shares while 93.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.33%. There are 93.19% institutions holding the Welltower Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.40% of the shares, roughly 67.02 million WELL shares worth $5.52 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.13% or 44.09 million shares worth $3.63 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19.66 million shares estimated at $1.58 billion under it, the former controlled 4.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 11.94 million shares worth around $983.7 million.