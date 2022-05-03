Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 6.0 million Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at $0.1 or 6.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $500.75M. BNGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -427.17% off its 52-week high of $9.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 13.29% up since then. When we look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.41 million.

Analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BNGO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8100 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 6.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.14%, with the 5-day performance at -4.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -32.95% down.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bionano Genomics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.94% over the past 6 months, a -26.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Bionano Genomics Inc. earnings to increase by 33.60%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders