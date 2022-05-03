AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.33 million AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.02 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.52B. ASTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -93.02% off its 52-week high of $15.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.84, which suggests the last value was 39.65% up since then. When we look at AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.71 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 2.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is -20.24% down.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AST SpaceMobile Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.87% over the past 6 months, a 55.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for AST SpaceMobile Inc. earnings to increase by 67.30%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.81% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares while 27.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.29%. There are 27.29% institutions holding the AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.54% of the shares, roughly 1.83 million ASTS shares worth $19.83 million.

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 1.8 million shares worth $19.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $18.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Focus Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $13.96 million.