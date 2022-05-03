Are American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $171.49 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $134.62B. AXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.36% off its 52-week high of $199.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $149.89, which suggests the last value was 12.6% up since then. When we look at American Express Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03 million.

Analysts gave the American Express Company (AXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended AXP as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Express Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.81.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

Instantly AXP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 183.89 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.90%, with the 5-day performance at -6.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is -8.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $201.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AXP’s forecast low is $167.00 with $230.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.62% for it to hit the projected low.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Express Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.24% over the past 6 months, a -2.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Express Company will rise 2.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.44 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that American Express Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $10.94 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.35 billion and $9.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.30%. The 2022 estimates are for American Express Company earnings to increase by 166.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.00% per year.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 21 and April 25. The 1.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.40 per year.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of American Express Company shares while 84.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.99%. There are 84.90% institutions holding the American Express Company stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.57% of the shares, roughly 151.61 million AXP shares worth $25.4 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.17% or 47.81 million shares worth $8.01 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 16.84 million shares estimated at $2.82 billion under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 13.51 million shares worth around $2.26 billion.