Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $25.33 changed hands at $1.12 or 4.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.87B. RCUS’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.84% off its 52-week high of $49.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.36, which suggests the last value was 11.73% up since then. When we look at Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RCUS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.74.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Instantly RCUS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.90 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 4.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.41%, with the 5-day performance at -7.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is -19.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.19 days.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcus Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.25% over the past 6 months, a -391.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcus Biosciences Inc. will rise 9.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 138.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.39 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $159.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.49 million and $9.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 315.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,584.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Arcus Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 131.90%.

RCUS Dividends

Arcus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.43% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares while 69.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.66%. There are 69.67% institutions holding the Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.86% of the shares, roughly 5.52 million RCUS shares worth $223.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.88% or 4.13 million shares worth $167.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 3.09 million shares estimated at $135.39 million under it, the former controlled 4.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $65.18 million.