Allbirds Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: Allbirds Inc. Is Weak With -349.64% Downside

In the last trading session, 3.57 million Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.56 changed hands at $0.48 or 9.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $819.32M. BIRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -483.45% off its 52-week high of $32.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.75, which suggests the last value was 14.57% up since then. When we look at Allbirds Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Analysts gave the Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BIRD as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allbirds Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Instantly BIRD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.61 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 9.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) is -7.49% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIRD’s forecast low is $6.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -349.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allbirds Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.76 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Allbirds Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $63.7 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Allbirds Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.20%.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Allbirds Inc. shares while 77.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.02%. There are 77.92% institutions holding the Allbirds Inc. stock share, with Fidelity Growth Company Fund the top institutional holder. As of Nov 29, 2021, the company held 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million BIRD shares worth $6.72 million.

Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.20% or 0.3 million shares worth $5.82 million as of Nov 29, 2021.