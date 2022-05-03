Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 1.66 million Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.08 changed hands at -$0.17 or -7.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.43M. AGRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -3592.31% off its 52-week high of $76.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.17, which suggests the last value was -4.33% down since then. When we look at Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.62K.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Instantly AGRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -58.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.37 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -7.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.48%, with the 5-day performance at -58.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is -73.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGRX’s forecast low is $6.40 with $6.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -207.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -207.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agile Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -92.91% over the past 6 months, a 51.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agile Therapeutics Inc. will rise 35.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 463.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.63 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $749k and $160k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 117.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,337.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Agile Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.00%.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares while 34.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.04%. There are 34.68% institutions holding the Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.11% of the shares, roughly 15.92 million AGRX shares worth $15.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.38% or 4.1 million shares worth $3.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.74 million shares estimated at $2.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $1.14 million.