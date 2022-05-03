AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Shares Are Down -48.64% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.53M. UAVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -727.16% off its 52-week high of $6.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 2.47% up since then. When we look at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Analysts gave the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UAVS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9167 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.64%, with the 5-day performance at -11.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is -32.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAVS’s forecast low is $453.75 with $453.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55918.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55918.52% for it to hit the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 61.10%. The 2022 estimates are for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.50%.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.27% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares while 29.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.80%. There are 29.17% institutions holding the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.88% of the shares, roughly 4.55 million UAVS shares worth $7.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.83% or 2.96 million shares worth $4.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.56 million shares estimated at $2.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $4.69 million.