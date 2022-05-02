Will I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.54 changed hands at -$0.31 or -2.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.06B. IMAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -581.02% off its 52-week high of $85.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.70, which suggests the last value was 6.7% up since then. When we look at I-Mab’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Analysts gave the I-Mab (IMAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMAB as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. I-Mab’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Instantly IMAB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.90 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.54%, with the 5-day performance at -5.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is -33.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMAB’s forecast low is $45.00 with $103.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -726.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -258.85% for it to hit the projected low.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the I-Mab share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.13% over the past 6 months, a 9.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for I-Mab earnings to decrease by -545.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.00% per year.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 31.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of I-Mab shares while 53.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.74%. There are 53.12% institutions holding the I-Mab stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.20% of the shares, roughly 7.18 million IMAB shares worth $520.68 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.26% or 4.88 million shares worth $354.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Stock Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $42.94 million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Global Stock Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $40.09 million.